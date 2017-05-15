VIDEO: Defense to discuss Garcia-Torres’ troubled childhood in Sierra LaMar penalty phase

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (BCN) — The abuse, neglect and poverty that convicted murderer Antolin Garcia-Torres endured as a child should not be presented to the jury as having made a psychological impact on him, a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge said in court today during a hearing about the trial’s penalty phase.

Attorneys will begin opening statements Tuesday morning as the months-long trial enters the penalty phase, in which jurors are set to impose either the death penalty or life without parole to the man convicted of the murder of 15-year-old Sierra LaMar in 2012.

The defense will continue to argue that their client is innocent, which Judge Vanessa Zecher said precludes them from presenting evidence that Garcia-Torres “had it tougher than other people” as an explanation for why he kidnapped and murdered Sierra.

Antolin Garcia Torres, convicted in murder of #SierraLaMar, returns to court as lawyers spar over what jury will hear in penalty phase pic.twitter.com/c5qLroDE1M — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 15, 2017

Instead, the defense will be allowed to introduce elements of Garcia-Torres’ childhood, including domestic violence, to elicit sympathy for the 26-year-old father of two.

Garcia-Torres’ 55-year-old father, Genaro Garcia Fernandez, is serving a life sentence at Salinas Valley State Prison for the sexual abuse of a female relative from age 5 to 14. He was convicted in 2012.

Prosecutor David Boyd argued that because Garcia-Torres, who was a child during the years his father molested their relative, was not aware of the “monstrous acts” as they were taking place, informing the jury of them would be prejudicial.

#AntolinGarciaTorres lawyers want jury to hear from their psychologist about his upbringing. Pros. wants 2nd opinion. pic.twitter.com/KCLtXrVMWp — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 15, 2017

Defense attorney Brian Matthews countered that Garcia-Torres’ father’s lack of supervision, his mother’s long work hours and the presence of domestic violence in a “very small home” added up to a “horrific story,” whether or not every element directly affected Garcia-Torres.

“They need to know that before sentencing a man to die,” Matthews said.

Getchen White, a Berkeley-based psychologist retained by the defense, has interviewed Garcia-Torres’ ex-girlfriend, his parents, the relative who his father sexually abused and dozens of other relatives and connections in her efforts to compile a “psychosocial history” of Garcia-Torres’ life.

In a brief report submitted to Matthews in January, White wrote that poverty, neglect, loss, violence and incest had caused Garcia-Torres to experience “significant, chronic stress and trauma” throughout childhood and adolescence, leaving him with “ineffective coping skills and unresolved grief.”

White also met with Garcia-Torres for an hour last year, but Matthews said today that this “meet and greet” did not include any kind of assessment or diagnosis and would not affect her testimony before the jury.

He had no overt reaction to guilty verdict in Sierra LaMar murder but attorneys say this is “very emotional time” for Antolin Garcia Torres pic.twitter.com/7auqk1LMeF — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 15, 2017

“I would be interested to hear her say under oath that she isn’t considering his statements,” Boyd said.

Last Wednesday, prosecutors motioned to have their own psychologist, Kris Mohandie, assess Garcia-Torres to provide an opinion on White’s findings.

Matthews said that the request put the defense in a “very difficult position” because performing a psychological assessment on a man who has just been convicted of murder is likely to yield unreliable results.

Zecher ordered the defense to call White in for a courtroom discussion on Wednesday morning, when the jury is not scheduled to be present, before she is allowed to testify.

As it considers whether to sentence him to death penalty or life in prison, jury will see birthday party video of #AntolinGarcia Torres pic.twitter.com/M4KzcxnllN — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 15, 2017

