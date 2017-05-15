ATLANTA (KRON) — Delta is testing face-scanning kiosks to check your bags, according to CNN Money.

The system uses facial recognition technology to match your identity to your passport photo.

You tag your own bags, pay the fee, and drop your luggage on a conveyor belt.

Passengers without passports would still be able to check their own bags but would need an agent to confirm their identities

Delta said the kiosks could allow them to check in twice as many passengers per hour.

The airline says the scanned images will not be stored, and the system complies with all privacy laws.

Delta will begin testing these machines this summer.

CNN contributed to this report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES