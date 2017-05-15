Deputies: Burglar busts into pizza shop, chokes police K9

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A burglar got more than he bargained for when he busted into a Florida pizza shop this weekend.

On Saturday night, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call about someone kicking and beating on the Hungry Howie’s glass doors on Cypress Gardens Road.

When deputies arrived, the glass was broken and the intruder, identified as Joseph Pellegrini, was inside. He refused to come out, despite the deputies’ warnings that K9 Recon was there and would go in after him.

K9 Recon did, in fact, go in after him.

Deputies say Pellegrini choked Recon to no avail because Recon did not let go. The suspect went to the hospital to be treated for the bite wounds to his calf and then was taken to jail.

Deputies also found that he tried to break into the Beijing Restaurant in the same strip mall.

He’s being charged with 2 counts of burglary, and battery on a law enforcement canine.

Recon was not seriously injured.

