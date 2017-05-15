Deputies: Man shot at brother during Mother’s Day BBQ

LEBANON, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly tried shooting his brother during a Mother’s Day barbecue, deputies said.
Hunter Gomez, 34, was at his mother’s home on Vaughn Lane when his brother, 35-year-old Billy Jack Gomez, shot at him at 4:30 p.m., Linn County Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigators said the brothers had gotten into a brief scuffle before the barbecue, and Billy Jack went inside to get a high caliber rifle as Hunter prepared the grill.
Billy Jack was reportedly in the living room when he fired a shot through a screen door, narrowly missing Hunter. Deputies said the bullet hit the ground.
The 35-year-old was arrested for attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
