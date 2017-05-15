Firefighters rescue dog with head stuck in car part

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters in Florida rescued a curious dog on Sunday after the pup got its head stuck in a car part.

The dog’s owners brought their dachshund to the Lakeland Fire Department station in their neighborhood for help.

The dog poked his head into a spare car part, but couldn’t get out and had been stuck for hours.

Thankfully, firefighters were able to use their tools to get the dog out.

The pooch is now safe and sound, and even got a photo with all of its rescuers.

