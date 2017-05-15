Hit-and-run leaves coyote pups orphaned in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Five coyote pups were left without a mother after she was killed in a hit-and-run accident earlier this month in South San Jose, according to the Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley.

The coyotes were discovered when San Jose residents, Chuck Rossi and Silvia Restelli, noticed a coyote den on their property last week.

Rossi set up a webcam to monitor the den.

On Thursday May 4th he noticed that the mom was no longer there.

It was confirmed that the mother was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Almaden Expressway, according to Wildlife Center officials.

Rossi contacted the Wildlife Center and within four days, experts were able to rescue all of the pups, estimated to be five-and-a-half to six weeks old.

Sunday, May 7th around 10:30 p.m., they were brought to the center’s Hospital Manager.

The Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley, which is a local nonprofit wildlife hospital, will now be responsible for the long-term care of the pups, center officials said.

“The Coyote pups are now receiving around-the-clock supportive care,” Volunteer Manager Nora Pierson said.

Hospital Manager, Ashley Kinney, conducted the initial intake exam. “In addition to being orphaned, they were severely dehydrated and covered in fleas,” Kinney said. “These coyotes will most likely need to be in our care until the fall. Natural dispersal of coyotes in the wild generally happens in the fall, as that is when they are fully weaned and able to fend for themselves,” she said.

The Wildlife Center is in the height of their busy season, according to officials. They are receiving up to sixty sick, injured, and orphaned animals per day.

To learn more about how you can help these coyote pups, and other local wildlife, visit www.wcsv.org.

