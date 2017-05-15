ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Since the 90’s, citizens of California have been able to see for themselves where registered sex offenders are living in their communities because of the Megan’s Law website.

But with more than 100,000 sex offenders in the state, who is making sure those offenders are living where they say they are?

Map Below: Scroll down to find out how many sex offenders are in violation of Megan’s Law in your town

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly got an exclusive ride-along with a task force in the Bay Area who does just that.

“I feel sick…the system is crap you guys don’t do s***…this is bull***.”

Christopher Borden is a registered sex offender. His mug shot can be found on the Megan’s Law website. The reason he’s on that infamous list?

“Sex case with my ex-wife, sodomy, unconscious victim and nature of the act,” according to Borden.

But that’s not why he’s being arrested today by two members of the Alameda County Sex Assault Felony Enforcement, or SAFE, task force, who have asked to keep their faces hidden since they are undercover.

He’s being arrested for failing to update his registration after being in custody for 30 days.

Borden was recently in custody on an unrelated domestic violence charge.

“They are arresting me for not registering on Friday,” Borden said. “The officer there at the Hayward police station told me that I didn’t have to and now I’m being arrested again. Wrongfully arrested.”

“Yeah, the person he said he talked to, that person doesn’t work Fridays,” said one of the deputies. “So there goes that.”

Once the deputies learned Borden was in violation, they waited for him outside his probation office, knowing he had an appointment.

“We want to constantly keep track of these guys because if we let them slip just a little bit, who knows what else they will start getting away with,” a deputy said. “If we start letting them think they don’t have to follow one rule, they won’t follow the rest of them.”

Kelly rode along with the task force that’s one of only two of its kind left in the Bay Area. They travel Alameda County looking to get those sex offenders who are in violation back in compliance, or back in custody.

“When you see ‘in violation’ on Megan’s Law, it doesn’t mean that they’ve committed a new offense,” a deputy clarified. “What it means is that they’ve done something and it’s usually something that regards to the timeline concerning their registration. So if you change your address, you have 5 days to let someone know. If you go from living somewhere to becoming, transient, you have 5 days to tell us.”

Kelly then went with the task force to Berkeley to check on James Blocker, who was convicted of rape while serving in the military back in 1988.

“He’s got a real sketchy registration history,” the deputy said. “Just looking at it off hand, it looks like he spends more time not registering than he does register.”

Right now, he’s got a warrant for his arrest for missing his registration in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

The deputies show up at the address he’s registered at and find Blocker’s brother at home, who seems confused about whether Blocker needs to continue with his yearly registration since he was convicted by a military rather than a California court.

“He didn’t get no letter saying…,” Blocker’s brother told the deputies.

“We don’t send letters,” a deputy responded.

“But how would he know…,” his brother said.

“Because we come out and talk to him,” said a deputy.

The deputies leave a business card with the brother and move on to the next person on the list.

“So it sounds like there some sort of loophole,” Kelly asks the deputies.

“No, heck no,” a deputy responds. “He’s telling his brother there’s some kind of loophole.”

The task force then moves onto San Leandro to look for Arturo Quinones. According to the Megan’s Law website, Quinones isn’t just in violation but he’s absconded. And no one knows where he is.

“He committed a rape back in 2011 and he’s wanted,” explained a deputy. “We have a warrant for his arrest. He’s not living where he says he lives.”

So what happens in the task force finds him? He will go to jail, according to the deputies.

“We are looking for a guy who uses this address, Arturo Quinones. Do you know Arturo? We are trying to find him, he’s wanted,” said a deputy.

“What did he do?” Veronica Rios asked the deputy.

“He hasn’t been registering,” he answered.

“Oh, he’s a sex offender,” Rios realized.

The people at this house actually have a stay away order against Quinones and aren’t happy to hear that he’s gone missing.

“If he’s wanted he should be locked up again and we are scared because we don’t know what he’s intentions are,” Rios said. “If he’s looking for the kids, he might be around here who knows. For what he did he has to pay.”

The deputies don’t get their man on this occasion. But they feel like they might be getting a little closer to running him down.

“We have that family signed up for our team,” a deputy said. “Now we are hoping that they will help us find him and get him into custody because he’s one of these guys we don’t want running around because if they aren’t registering you don’t know what they are doing.”

A KRON4 investigation revealed that in Alameda County, nearly 200 of the over 1,700 posted on Megan’s Law during the month of April were in violation.

We did the same analysis for all of the Bay Area counties. Check the map below to find out how many violators are in your town:

MEGAN’S LAW WEBSITE

