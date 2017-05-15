KRON4 Heroes: Martinez police officer Rodney Brinser helping the homeless

By and Published:

 

MARTINEZ (KRON) — Martinez is like most cities and towns in the Bay Area in that homeless people live there too.

But the police chief in Martinez had the idea to kick-start a partnership with the Contra Costa County Health Department.

And as part of our ongoing KRON4 Heroes segment profiling Bay Area first responders, the Martinez officer at the heart of the homeless issue is Rodney Brinser whose heart is what sets him apart.

Watch the above video to see Grant’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s