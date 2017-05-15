MARTINEZ (KRON) — Martinez is like most cities and towns in the Bay Area in that homeless people live there too.

But the police chief in Martinez had the idea to kick-start a partnership with the Contra Costa County Health Department.

And as part of our ongoing KRON4 Heroes segment profiling Bay Area first responders, the Martinez officer at the heart of the homeless issue is Rodney Brinser whose heart is what sets him apart.

Watch the above video to see Grant’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES