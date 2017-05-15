OAKLAND (BCN) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has offered a pair of NBA Western Conference Finals Tickets to be auctioned off, in an attempt to raise funds to help the survivors of the West Oakland San Pablo Avenue fire.

Schaff donated the tickets to Game 2, where the San Antonio Spurs will take on the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, to the West Oakland San Pablo Avenue Fire Recovery and Relief Fund, according to organization officials.

Organization officials said each donation of $100 or more made to the fund gives the donator a chance at winning the highly coveted tickets, which can cost up to $5,000 a piece.

The drawing will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday and the tickets will be made available for pick-up by 11 a.m.

People interested in making a contribution can email staff@bwopa.org or call (510) 763-9523 for more information.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES