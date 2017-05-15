Officer who pulled man from United flight had been suspended

By Published:

 

CHICAGO (AP) — A newspaper reports that one of the Chicago aviation officers who dragged a passenger from a United flight had recently returned to work after serving a five-day suspension.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2rkeZb4 ) that documents it obtained show that Officer James Long was suspended March 27 for violating five department rules on Jan. 29. Long’s suspension ended March 31.

Nine days later, Long was one of several Chicago aviation department officers who dragged David Dao from a full flight at O’Hare Airport after the Kentucky physician refused to give up his seat.

The records obtained by the newspaper don’t detail why Long was suspended. They state his violations included “inattention to duty,” ″incompetence or inefficiency” and “conduct unbecoming an officer or public employee.”

Long couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s