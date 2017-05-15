SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There are a lot of things that are attractive about the ride-hail experience, and when we say ride-hail, we mean Uber and Lyft.

But there is an Achilles’ heel to the problem. It has proven to be an increasing problem with drivers following basic traffic laws.

It is something so bad that now even the mayor is looking for solutions.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES