PHOTOS: Firefighters knock 2-alarm house fire in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm blaze that broke out Sunday night at a single-family home in Antioch.

The fire was reported around 10:47 p.m. at a house in the 3500 block of Blythe Dr., by Contra Costa Fire Protection District on Twitter.

By about 11:30 p.m. firefighters had the blaze under control.

No injuries have been reported.

