PLEASANTON (KRON) — A Pleasanton woman arrested in the crash that killed 3-year-old Elijah Dunn was arrested again Friday for alleged public intoxication, according to police.

Yarenit Liliana Malihan was arrested in the 5500 block of West Las Positas Boulevard. She is the wife of an Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Dunn died in a crash on northbound Interstate Highway 680 on Sept. 9, 2016. Malihan, a 39-year-old resident of Pleasanton, was arrested for felony driving under the influence earlier this year.

The crash happened at around 6:20 p.m. at Bollinger Canyon Road. Two cars were involved in the crash.

At the time, that was her second DUI within a 3-month period. At the time of the crash, Malihan had a valid driver’s license.

On June 7, 2016, Malihan was pulled over with a child in her car and arrested on the 400 block of Mission Drive in Pleasanton at 7:50 p.m.

She was booked into Santa Rita Jail on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and child endangerment.

Dunn’s mom, Crystal Manoiki, was hurt in the crash but had been released from the hospital back in Sept. 2016.

Her two other children were in the car at the time of the collision.

The 11-year-old boy and the 1-year-old girl were also released from Oakland Children’s Hospital back in Sept. 2016.

Manoiki pulled over on the freeway when her car ran out of gas. A white Toyota Sequoia, belonging to Malihan, crashed into Manoiki’s stalled car.

