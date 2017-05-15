WASHINGTON (AP) – The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week.
The newspaper cites current and former U.S. officials who say Trump jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on IS in his conversations with the Russian foreign minister and the Russian ambassador to the U.S. They say Trump offered details about an IS terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.
The newspaper says the information was very sensitive and had been provided by a U.S. partner.
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says no intelligence sources or methods were discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly.
WH hastily calling reporters to stake out position. McMaster expected to talk to reporters about Wash Post code word story
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 15, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The CIA is declining to comment.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- WOMAN ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING VICTIM WITH ROCK AT PITTSBURG BART STATION
- 2 INJURED IN HAYWARD FREEWAY SHOOTING
- OFFICER ACCIDENTALLY OVERDOSES AFTER TOUCHING FENTANYL DURING DRUG RESPONSE
- DEPUTIES SAY STABBING SUSPECT WAS CARRYING ‘HUMAN HEAD’
- ONLY ON KRON4: SOUTH BAY GRANDMA SCAMMED OUT OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS
- SOCIAL MEDIA-SHAMED THIEF RETURNS PACKAGE TO TEXAS HOMEOWNER
- DO APPLE CIDER VINEGAR DIETS HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT?