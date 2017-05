Small earthquake hits Concord

CONCORD (KRON) — A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported Monday afternoon in Concord, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at 3:50 p.m. and was centered near the Buchanan Field Airport.

The quake had a depth of 16.1 kilometers and occurred on the Concord-Green Valley Fault, according to the USGS.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES