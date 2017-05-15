Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 2 vs Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has ruled Kawhi Leonard out for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.
Popovich said Monday that, “Obviously, he won’t play tomorrow.”
Leonard left Game 1 on Sunday after re-injuring his tender left ankle in the third quarter when Warriors center Zaza Pachulia’s foot slid under Leonard’s following a jumper by the All-Star forward.
Leonard didn’t return, giving Golden State an opening for an 18-0 run and a 113-111 comeback victory.
Leonard scored 26 points on 7-of-13 shooting in nearly 24 minutes to go with eight rebounds and three assists. He made all 11 of his free throws.
Zaza Pachulia's response to Kawhi Leonard/Gregg Popovich fiasco. #Warriors #Spurs pic.twitter.com/fFoOEA7Nk7
— Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) May 15, 2017
Zaza responding to Popovich rant #Warriors #Spurs pic.twitter.com/iIm2Mpd9dm
— Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) May 15, 2017
zaza: I’m not a dirty player #Warriors #Spurs
— Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) May 15, 2017
Zaza on Kawhi Leonard play: I really feel bad for the guy. I wish it didn’t happen #Warriors #Spurs
— Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) May 15, 2017
