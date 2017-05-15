Stand-out Union City high school student killed in Fremont crash

FREMONT (KRON) — An 18-year-old girl who attended James Logan High School in Union City was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Fremont.

Around 2:27 a.m. police responded to the collision at the intersection of northbound Fremont Blvd. and Darwin Dr., police said.

Senior Shane Marcelino was a passenger in a Toyota Yaris that was turning left from southbound Fremont Blvd. onto eastbound Darwin Dr. when it collided with a Chevrolet traveling north on Fremont Blvd.

Marcelino was killed in the accident and three others were injured, including her mother who was driving the Toyota. Her 39-year-old mother’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Two people in the Chevrolet were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Counseling is available today to students and staff at James Logan High following Marcelino’s death, the school’s principal said.

Principal Abhi Brar is also encouraging parents to send their children to school.

Brar said Marcelino was set to graduate in about a month.

“She was an amazing human being,” Brar said. “She had a bright future ahead of her.”

Marcelino was in several honors programs and was part of the band. Brar described her as kind and talented.

Ten counselors, including two social workers and two psychologists, are available today at the school, Brar said.

Parents can also call the school to obtain community resources that may be available so their families can cope with the teen’s death.

Officers are investigating whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision, but that could take weeks, police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said today.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to get in touch with Fremont police traffic Officer Alexander Gregory at agregory@fremont.gov.

