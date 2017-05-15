PALO ALTO (BCN) — A San Francisco man on parole was arrested last month in Menlo Park on suspicion of auto burglary and Palo Alto police are looking into whether he broke into other vehicles in the area, police said Sunday.

Jesse Aldan, 51, was arrested shortly after 8 a.m. on April 29 in a parking lot on El Camino Real at Roble Avenue in Menlo Park after a passerby called police to report an auto burglary in the 400 block of High Street in Palo Alto.

Aldan allegedly used a rock to break a window of an unoccupied 2014 BMW 320i and take a duffel bag, according to police.

The passerby who called in the burglary followed Aldan around a corner and allegedly saw him take several things from the duffel bag and ride away on a bicycle.

Some of the items that were in the duffel bag were allegedly in Aldan’s pockets and a backpack he was carrying when police stopped him.

Those items allegedly included jewelry, earrings, sunglasses, reading glasses and a credit card, police said.

The passerby picked up the duffel bag after Aldan allegedly discarded it and officers returned it to its owner.

Police said Aldan was on parole for a burglary in San Francisco.

When officers searched him, they also allegedly found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools such as a window punch, a file, a multi-tool and pliers.

Police allege that Aldan was under the influence of drugs.

Aldan was taken to the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of auto burglary, possessing stolen property, being under the influence of drugs, possessing drugs, possessing burglary tools, possessing drug

paraphernalia and violating parole.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Police Department’s dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.

Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text or voicemail to (650) 383-8984.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through the Police Department’s mobile app, which can be downloaded at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES