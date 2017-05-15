Tech Report: How to back up your personal files amid ransomware attack

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — This current WannaCry ransomware attack is expected to grow and the cybersecurity industry says there will be more incidents like this coming our way.

This makes your chance at being a ransomware victim a real possibility.

KRON4s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate says you need to back up your data right now.

He shows you the best options for doing that.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

