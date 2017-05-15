SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Warrior’s nail-biting victory over the San Antonio Spurs in game one of the NBA Western Conference Finals.

It was a Mother’s Day miracle for Golden State, who pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in NBA playoff history.

With Steph Curry and Kevin Durant leading the way, scoring 40 and 34 points respectively, the Warriors were able to overcome a 25-point deficit.

After a fourth quarter blood bath, the Dubs edged the Spurs 113-111.

Not only did San Antonio lose the game, they also lost their best player Kawhi Leonard.

After landing on Zaza Pachulia’s foot, Leonard re-injured his ankle and left the game early in the third quarter.

His status for game two is unknown at this time.

Tip off is Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Oracle Arena.

