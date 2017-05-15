Toddler seemingly electrocuted at carnival, in critical condition

WICHITA, KS (WCMH) — The 15-month old girl remains hospitalized in critical condition after she touched a metal fence near the bounce house, causing her to go limp and lose consciousness.
“She was on the bench that was right here, and then they were just doing CPR, but she wouldn’t breathe,” a witness to the incident told KWCH.
Her family didn’t want to identify the girl but said she is still fighting for her life after suffering the electrical shock at the carnival.
Some Kansas lawmakers are hoping to pass a new bill that would change the way rides are inspected and tested before being open to the public.
