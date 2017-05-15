HAYWARD (KRON) — Police are looking for gunmen after a shooting Sunday night on southbound I-880 in Hayward.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Winton Ave. exit.

Police say the gunmen pulled up to a truck and began shooting.

Two of the three people in the truck were hit. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating the incident. So far there is no clear description of the suspects.

The on-ramps and off-ramps for I-880 at Winton Ave. were closed due to the police activity, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No further details were immediately made available.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES