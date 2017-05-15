HAYWARD (KRON) — Police are looking for gunmen after a shooting Sunday night on southbound I-880 in Hayward.
The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Winton Ave. exit.
Police say the gunmen pulled up to a truck and began shooting.
Two of the three people in the truck were hit. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Police are investigating the incident. So far there is no clear description of the suspects.
The on-ramps and off-ramps for I-880 at Winton Ave. were closed due to the police activity, according to the California Highway Patrol.
No further details were immediately made available.
