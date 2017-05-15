VIDEO: Crews still putting out hot spots from Emeryville construction site fire

EMERYVILLE (KRON) — Monday firefighters are staying at the scene of a fire that broke out at a construction site in Emeryville on Saturday, according to fire officials.

The 5-alarm fire burned a building that was under construction at 3800 San Pablo Ave. near the border of Oakland and Emeryville, officials said.

Alameda County Fire Department says the blaze was contained Saturday morning, but is still not completely extinguished.

Alameda County and Oakland firefighters will remain at the site throughout the morning to put out lingering hot spots.

There are no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m. Sunday, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter that PG&E restored power to nearby homes at 39th and Adeline streets, where power had previously failed due to the fire.

