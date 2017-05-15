VIDEO: Deputies say stabbing suspect was carrying ‘human head’

ESTACADA, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who allegedly stabbed a person inside an Estacada grocery store Sunday is believed to be connected to the death of a woman in Colton, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
The man stabbed a store employee who was flown to Emanuel Legacy Medical Center with critical injuries. Other workers reportedly held the suspect down until authorities arrived and took him into custody.
A 911 caller told deputies the man walked into Harvest Market Thriftway on S Broadway around 2:15 p.m. He was reportedly “covered in blood” and holding “a knife and what looked like a human head.”
“We saw panicking people rushing for their vehicles, vehicles trying to get out all at one time,” witness Kristin Courtain told KOIN 6 News.
The suspect’s car was still running with its windshield wipers on long after his arrest.
Just 15 minutes after the attack, another person called 911 to report finding a woman who appeared to be dead inside a home on the 25000 block of Elwood Drive in Colton. Multiple agencies responded and found a woman dead on the scene.
Deputies say both incidents are connected and there is no threat to the public.
