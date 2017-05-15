TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man arrested for smashing another driver’s window during a violent road rage incident on Friday was in court on Monday morning.

A judge set bond for Eric Joseph Starowicz, 26, at $25,000.

He’s charged with burglary with assault, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say Starowicz was driving a blue Jeep that was trailing another driver’s van as it slowed to merge into another lane along Interstate-4 around 11:44 a.m. on Friday, May 12. Starowicz passed the other vehicle and slammed on the brakes. The van was unable to stop in time and rear-ended him.

After the collision, troopers say Starowicz got out of his Jeep, approached the other vehicle and shattered the driver’s window using an unidentified object.

Video shows him telling the driver he should kill him right then and there, but he quickly fled the scene after.

In court, it was revealed that Starowicz was arrested in 2010 in Virginia for assault.

The judge ordered him to stay away from the victim in the road rage incident.

