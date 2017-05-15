VIDEO: Man taped to side of car on I-880 in Oakland

Video courtesy of @zashtv

OAKLAND (KRON) – Here’s something you don’t see every day…a car driving down a freeway with a man taped to the side of it.

A video of the dangerous and illegal stunt was uploaded to YouTube on Sunday.

It shows a man who’s taped to the side of a car driving southbound on Interstate 880 in Oakland.

At one point during the video, they drive by Oracle Arena, the home of the Golden State Warriors.

The wild ride came to an end with the help of authorities.

It’s unclear if they were cited by Oakland Police.

KRON4 is working to gather more information on the incident.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates.

