VIDEO: Motorcycle crash intensifies Bay Bridge backup

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’re heading toward San Francisco Monday morning, plan for heavier traffic than usual.

Traffic on the already jammed bridge is almost at a complete halt due to a motorcycle accident that happened around 7:00 a.m.

The crash happened on westbound I-80 just before the tunnel.

No information regarding the motorcyclist’s condition, or details surrounding the accident have been released.

While the accident is no longer blocking any lanes, the residual backup has cars inching across the bridge.

KRON4’s Robin Winston is tracking the Bay Bridge drive time live from the studio. In her last update, she reported the drive was about 30 minutes.

