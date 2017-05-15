VIDEO: San Francisco prepares for annual Bay to Breakers race

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The streets of San Francisco will be packed this Sunday for the annual Bay to Breakers footrace in San Francisco.

The 12K run starts at 8 a.m. at Main and Howard Streets near the Embarcadero, runs west through the city and finishes at the Great Highway where breakers crash onto the Pacific Coast’s Ocean Beach.

Director Chirs Holmes joined KRON4 Morning News to preview the 12k race.

Bay to Breakers, the oldest annual footrace in the world, began in 1912. It’s famous for the participant’s outrageous costumes and off the wall props.

About 50,000 runners are expected to participate in the race this weekend.

KRON4 will have full coverage of the race all weekend long.

Online registration will close at midnight on May 19. In-person registration will be available at the Breakers Expo at Pier 35 on May 19-20.

