OAKLAND (KRON) — Golden State Warriors’ Zaza Pachulia responded to San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich’s heated comments regarding Kawhi Leonard’s injury.

Pachulia defended himself on Monday during practice after Popovich criticized his defense, calling it “a totally unnatural closeout” and “unsportsmanlike.”

Leonard rolled his ankle after landing awkwardly on Pachulia’s during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Leonard is now officially out for Game 2.

“I did what I had to do,” Pachulia said when asked out the injury and Popovich’s comments. “That was the right defense on my side. I wish he wouldn’t have landed on my foot and honestly, I had no idea he landed on my foot until I turned around and he was already on the ground.”