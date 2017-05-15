WATSONVILLE (KRON) — A Watsonville doctor and a nurse have been arrested for alleged sex crimes against minors.

Watsonville police arrested Dr. James Kohut Sunday on suspicion of sexually abusing at least one minor.

Rashel Brandon, who was one of Kohut’s nurses, was arrested last week in connection with the case.

She is facing eight felony counts of child sex abuse. According to the charges, there were two victims.

One victim is less than 10 years old. The other is under 14.

This is not the first offense for Kohut.

In 2006, he was caught watching adult pornography while at work.

