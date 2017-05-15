SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police have arrested a 34-year-old transient woman in connection with vandalism at the Tomorrow Montessori preschool.

Police said Leticia Tavares Monila was arrested on Friday morning at around 1:11 a.m. in the area of South First Street and East Alma Avenue in San Jose.

The vandalism and burglary happened at around 6:10 a.m. on May 4 at the school located at 2466 Alameda Road, police said. She allegedly entered the school by breaking a window.

The damage to the school is about $10,000, police said. The school had to shut down for repairs.

There are over 115 students and community members at the school.

Monila was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for burglary, felony vandalism, and possession of drugs.

“This case highlights the continued professionalism and tenacity exhibited by our officers. Their dedication and compassion ensured justice was provided for the kids and community members affected by these crimes,” Assistant Chief Dave Knopf said.

