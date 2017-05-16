OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Warriors forward Andre Iguodala sat out Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs with left knee soreness.

Then Golden State lost starting center Zaza Pachulia to a bruised right heel and he was scheduled for an X-ray. Pachulia played nearly 7 minutes but not the entire second quarter and he didn’t return after halftime as Matt Barnes took his place.

Iguodala had an MRI on Monday that showed no serious damage after he was limited to 10 minutes in Sunday’s Game 1 win.

Fourth on Golden State in minutes during the postseason, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP is averaging 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Warriors acting coach Mike Brown said, “We feel like there’s a long list of guys we can choose from, based on who’s on the floor for the Spurs at the time and how our flow is offensively and defensively.”

