Gary’s Word: Warriors–the good and a little of the bad

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Watching the Golden State Warriors roll through the post season has once again captivated the Bay Area this time of year.

Hard to believe the Warriors season ticket waiting list currently sits at over 40,000.

That’s right, 40,000 people have put down a deposit for the hope they can pay, in many cases, upwards of $50,000 for 2 hours of entertainment 41 times a year.

Here is the rub. In 2019, the franchise is expected to move into their new San Francisco home. Owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber have promised a true show place.

No problem for the high rollers to go across the Bay no matter how high the ante is upped.

But what about the fans in the so-called “cheap seats”?

Folks who save up all year to maybe attend a game or two will they be priced out? What about the long time vendors, security people, and parking lot staff who may or may not make the trek to San Francisco?

When you think about it, the Oakland Coliseum, now Oracle Arena, has been a great home for more than just the players and coaches.

Hard to argue with progress, and in this case capitalism, but in all this Warrior euphoria, it’s fair to question how many people will be left behind in 2019?

