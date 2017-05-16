Health officials investigating suspected norovirus outbreak at South Bay schools

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Health officials in Santa Clara County are investigating a suspected norovirus outbreak at San Jose schools.

There are 200 cases in San Jose and 245 cases countywide. Ten schools in San Jose are affected, along with two others in the county.

The first case was reported on May 4.

There were 88 cases reported at Hacienda Environmental Science Magnet School.

KRON4’s J.R. Stone is on the story and will have updates on KRON4 News at 8 and 10.

