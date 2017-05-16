SAN JOSE (KRON) — Health officials in Santa Clara County are investigating a suspected norovirus outbreak at San Jose schools.
There are 200 cases in San Jose and 245 cases countywide. Ten schools in San Jose are affected, along with two others in the county.
The first case was reported on May 4.
There were 88 cases reported at Hacienda Environmental Science Magnet School.
KRON4’s J.R. Stone is on the story and will have updates on KRON4 News at 8 and 10.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MOM DIES ON MOTHER’S DAY PUSHING TEEN DAUGHTER OUT OF THE WAY OF ONCOMING CAR
- SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES WIFE ARRESTED IN DUI CRASH THAT KILLED 3-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED AGAIN
- SIERRA LAMAR PENALTY PHASE BEGINS
- VIDEO: MAN TAPED TO SIDE OF CAR ON OAKLAND FREEWAY
- WHAT HAPPENS TO SEX OFFENDERS IN VIOLATION OF MEGAN’S LAW?
- POLICE: MAN CARRYING MOM’S SEVERED HEAD STABBED STORE CLERK