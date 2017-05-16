Missing 12-year-old girl out of Marin County found safe

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old San Anselmo girl who was considered at risk has been found safe, according to Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Treasure Anderson attends White Hill Middle School in Fairfax, according to Central Marin Police.

Before she was found, she was last seen by friends on the bus as they headed home after school on Monday.

Treasure lives in San Anselmo with her grandmother and usually comes home from school between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., police said.

When she did not arrive, her grandmother contacted police.

Details about how and where she was found have not been released.

All that police are saying at this time is that she is safe and is being evaluated by search and rescue personnel in Marin.

MISSING 12 year old at RISK! Marin Search & Rescue enroute to assist Central Marin Police w/search for missing girl at risk in San Anselmo. pic.twitter.com/gDbaBSmOQe — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) May 16, 2017

