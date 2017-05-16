Mistrial in pie attack against ex-Sacramento mayor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California judge on Monday declared a mistrial in the trial against a man charged last year with hitting Sacramento, California, Mayor Kevin Johnson in the face with a coconut cream pie.
The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2raYmBn) it was unclear whether the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office will retry the case against activist Sean Thompson.
Thompson was charged with pushing the pie in Johnson’s face in September. Johnson then punched Thompson.
The 30-year-old protester says he threw the pie at the former mayor because he wasn’t doing enough to fight homelessness.
The trial ended with a hung jury, but the judge again rejected Thompson’s attorneys’ bid to have his felony charge reduced to a misdemeanor ahead of a possible second trial.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MOM DIES ON MOTHER’S DAY PUSHING TEEN DAUGHTER OUT OF THE WAY OF ONCOMING CAR
- SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES WIFE ARRESTED IN DUI CRASH THAT KILLED 3-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED AGAIN
- SIERRA LAMAR PENALTY PHASE BEGINS
- VIDEO: MAN TAPED TO SIDE OF CAR ON OAKLAND FREEWAY
- WHAT HAPPENS TO SEX OFFENDERS IN VIOLATION OF MEGAN’S LAW?
- POLICE: MAN CARRYING MOM’S SEVERED HEAD STABBED STORE CLERK