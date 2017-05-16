Mom arrested for DUII with kids in car, elbows officer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —- A Seattle mother was arrested on Monday after driving recklessly with her kids in the backseat and assaulting an officer.

Portland Police say 28-year-old Amal Shariff was driving northbound on I-5 near Jantzen Beach, weaving in and out of traffic and scraping the jersey barrier. Her car had flat tires.

Officers managed to pull her over and noticed her two kids in the backseat and that she appeared under the influence. When they tried to arrest her she struggled with officers and struck one of them in the face with her elbow.

Shariff was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Assaulting a Police Officer (two counts), Resist Arrest, Recklessly Endangering Another Person (two counts), Reckless Driving, and Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants.

Shariff’s children were taken into protective custody and turned over to the Department of Human Services.

