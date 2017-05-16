Mother of 19-month-old dies in San Jose solo crash

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A mother of a 19-month-old boy was killed late Friday night in a solo-car crash south of downtown San Jose, police said Tuesday.

Around 11:20 p.m. 19-year-old Briseida Salazar Gallegos was driving near Hillsdale Ave. and Communications Hill Blvd. when she crashed into a wall, according to police.

Police say she died before she could be taken to a hospital.

A GoFundMe page says Salazar Gallegos’ baby and boyfriend were also in the car at the time of the crash.

They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The GoFundMe page says her baby suffered minor injuries while her boyfriend suffered broken ribs, legs and hips.

It was written on the fundraising page that “Briseida was known for her bright smile and awesome attitude.”

The GoFundMe campaign is trying to raise $15,000.

So far people have donated $2,653.

The campaign’s page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/rip-brisaida-salazar.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

No further details were immediately made available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES