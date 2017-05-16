New lawsuit to be filed in deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire

OAKLAND (KRON) — A new lawsuit will be filed Tuesday in the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire.
Thirty-six people were killed when the fire broke out last December in Oakland.
Attorneys representing the families of those killed will hold a news conference at noon outside the Alameda County Courthouse located at 1225 Fallon St.
The families will be announcing who is named in the lawsuit.
This is not the first lawsuit filed in the aftermath of the devastating fire.
