Sheriff’s deputy’s wife who’s accused of DUI in deadly crash arrested again

PLEASANTON (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy wife was arrested last year for a DUI crash that killed a 3-year-old boy was arrested again on Friday for alleged public intoxication.

Yarenit Liliana Malihan, 39, was arrested in the 5500 block of West Las Positas Boulevard in Pleasanton, according to officials with the Pleasanton Police Department.

Police had originally received a call reporting a woman on the ground.

Officers found Malihan near the intersection of Bernal Avenue and Sunol Boulevard. They called an ambulance and she was taken to Valley Care hospital.

About an hour later, police received a call from the hospital that she had left the emergency room.

She was found wandering the streets. Officers then arrested her on suspicion of public intoxication. She is now out of custody.

KRON4 has learned that Malihan’s driver’s license was suspended and revoked in 2016, according to DMV records.

Malihan was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash killed a 3-year-old San Ramon boy Elijah Dunn on Sept. 9, 2016.

That was her second DUI within a 3-month period. At the time of the crash, Malihan had a valid driver’s license.

On June 7, 2016, Malihan was pulled over with a child in her car in Pleasanton. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment.

