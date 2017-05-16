Pacifica man arrested for allegedly having 14,000 images of child pornography

By Published:

PACIFICA (KRON) — A Pacifica man has been arrested for allegedly having about 14,000 images of child pornography.

Police said 28-year-old Marlon Ramirez was arrested at his home on Eastridge Circle at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Police said they were aware Ramirez was downloading child porn earlier this year.

Police searched the home and found the child porn on numerous computers and electronic devices.

Ramirez was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for circulation of child porn and possessing child porn.

No other information has been made available by police.

