PACIFICA (KRON) — Pacifica police are searching for whoever is responsible for a string of burglaries in the city where five houses were ransacked in a matter of hours.

Reports from five different homeowners came in Monday afternoon all in the same area of Pacifica.

The burglaries all happened between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., police said.

At around 12:55 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Stanley Avenue after a witness told police they saw two men running from a guest house in a backyard. Officers found the rear glass door smashed, and items were stolen from the home.

Then, at around 1:15 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of View Way on a report of another home burglary. The resident told police they left for about 2 hours and returned home to find at least one room ransacked. Items stolen there included electronics and jewelry.

Home surveillance cameras were able to catch a suspect vehicle. It is described as a dark blue/gray compact sports utility vehicle, like a Toyota RAV-4 or a Nissan Rogue.

Similar burglaries were also reported at another home in the 1000 block of View Way, the 700 block of Montezuma Drive, and on the 1000 block of Manzanita Drive.

In all instances, the burglars got in through a rear window or door, police said. The burglars took jewelry and electronics.

The suspects are described as African-American men in their 20s, with medium builds, and wearing black hoodies.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call police at 650-738-7314.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES