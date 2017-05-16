OAKLAND (KRON) — It is a video you have to see to believe.

Apparently, some people still don’t believe they saw a full grown man duct taped to a BMW in Oakland.

And did we mention the BMW and the man were on the freeway?

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

Video courtesy of zashtv.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES