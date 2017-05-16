Police activity prompts ‘shelter in place’ for San Francisco city street

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shelter in place has been issued for part of a San Francisco city street Tuesday morning due to police activity.

Around 9:20 a.m. The San Francisco Department of Emergency tweeted of the activity on Fell St. between Polk St. and Van Ness Ave.

Authorities are asking the public to please avoid the area.

No further details about the situation were released.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this developing story.

