VIDEO: Shocking video shows daredevil teens climbing Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A YouTube video of a daring stunt on the Golden Gate Bridge is going viral.

In the video, the daredevils climb to the top of the bridge during the night without any safety equipment and start doing tricks.

According to the DailyMail, the teenagers were able to climb the structure 746-foot structure in about ten minutes, after slipping under security fences unnoticed.

Officials with the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District held a news conference to address the dangerous stunt.

Thrill seekers who climbed @GGBridge and posted video of incident are under investigation by #CHP and other law enforcement @kron4news pic.twitter.com/saADPbIfsX — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) May 16, 2017

