Sierra LaMar penalty phase begins today

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Opening statements in the penalty phase of the Sierra LaMar murder case begin Tuesday morning.

Exactly a week ago, 26-year-old Antolin Garcia-Torres was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering the Morgan Hill teen.

Now, the jury must decide if he will spend life in prison or receive the death penalty.

The defense is expected to call a psychologist as a witness to testify that Garcia-Torres was raised in a troubled family.

His father was convicted of molesting his sister and is in prison.

Sierra LaMar’s parents will testify about how their daughter’s death has impacted the family.

The prosecution also wants it’s own psychologist to evaluate Garcia-Torres.

The penalty phase is expected to take about three weeks to complete.

