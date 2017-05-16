Starbucks payment outage hits Bay Area stores

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A computer outage is affecting Starbucks locations across the nation, including the Bay Area, Tuesday morning.

The computer problems were first reported on Twitter by frustrating customers.

The stores were having issues with payment.

Most locations in the Bay Area that were affected are now back open. The outage is not affecting all Starbucks stores.

Here are some stores that were affected:

  • Livermore – 883 Airway Blvd- Affected early morning. Store opened at 8 a.m.
  • Mountain View – Down since 4 a.m. started working at 9 a.m. Opened store late
  • San Jose- 150 S. 1st street- System down- back up quickly
  • Palo Alto – 3885 El Camino Real- System down all morning restarted at 8:30 a.m., opened store late due to outage, took 2 hours to reboot system

