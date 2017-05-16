Stone Soul Concert Contest

Enter to win a pair of (2) tickets to the Stone Soul concert next weekend, May 27 & 28 at the Concord Pavilion.  Just enter daily through May 22nd to increase your chances.  10 winners will be chosen randomly to receive 2 tickets each.  Winners will be notified on May 23rd.  Thank you for watching KRON4.com.

(At this time, Internet Explorer is not supported by the contest application.  Please use Chrome or Firefox.  The KRON4 team is currently looking into the issue.  We apologize for any inconvenience.  Thank you for participating.)

