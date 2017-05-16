Tech Report: Google tech show preview

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — All eyes are on Google Wednesday in the tech world.
Their big annual developer conference is kicking off at 10 a.m. with a keynote address.
The Silicon Valley giant is expected to unveil new hardware and software.
KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate is here to give us a preview of what to expect.
Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.
WEB LINKS:
More information: https://www.engadget.com/about/editors/james-trew/
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MOM DIES ON MOTHER’S DAY PUSHING TEEN DAUGHTER OUT OF THE WAY OF ONCOMING CAR
- SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES WIFE ARRESTED IN DUI CRASH THAT KILLED 3-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED AGAIN
- SIERRA LAMAR PENALTY PHASE BEGINS
- VIDEO: MAN TAPED TO SIDE OF CAR ON OAKLAND FREEWAY
- WHAT HAPPENS TO SEX OFFENDERS IN VIOLATION OF MEGAN’S LAW?
- POLICE: MAN CARRYING MOM’S SEVERED HEAD STABBED STORE CLERK