SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the shots fired at Warrior’s big man Zaza Pachulia, man buns, and Tom Brady’s “curse.”

Ever since San Antonio’s star player Kawhi Leonard left game one of the Western Finals series after re-injuring his ankle, Zaza Pachulia has taken a lot of heat.

Leonard landed on Pachulia’s foot while coming down from a jump shot, prompting a widespread belief that Pachulia intentionally hurt him.

Pachulia has received all kinds of threats on Twitter, and Spurs’ head coach Gregg Popovich compared the incident to manslaughter. He argues that just because it wasn’t intentional, doesn’t mean the act is not worth of punishment.

In the Eastern Semi Finals, what stood out most to Darya was an impressive Celtic man bun.

Switching gears over to the NFL, Tom Brady rebels against the “Madden Curse.”

